Display Names Are Coming to 'Roblox,' and We Cannot Wait

The gaming platform, Roblox , has over 150 million users, all with their own unique usernames. However, the Roblox developers announced on Feb. 9 that Display Names will be coming to Roblox, although they didn’t say when. This means that Roblox users will now be able to have their own Display Name and username.

Not only is this exciting news for Roblox users, but it’s also exciting for Roblox game developers, who will be able to code their games to allow users to show off their new Display Names, as opposed to their usernames. Although we don’t know exactly when Display Names will be coming to Roblox , we do have some clues as to when and what this means for Roblox users.

'Roblox' hasn’t announced when exactly Display Names are coming to 'Roblox,' but we know they are coming soon.

When Roblox announced that Display Names would be coming to Roblox, we learned a bit about what this means for Roblox’s users, and what the difference is between a username and a Display Name. There are two main differences. The first is that a username is completely unique, and is used to differentiate their millions of users, whereas a Display Name can be whatever you want it to be!

For example, on Instagram, someone’s handle or username may be @InternetHuman8675, but their Display Name could just be Internet Human or Katie or Name! A Display Name is whatever we want to be called, and however we want other Roblox users we interact with to identify us. While Roblox users will still be able to see our usernames, our Display Names will appear “in chat, player lists, or above your in-game character’s head.”

Source: Twitter

The other major difference between Display Names and usernames is that we’ll actually be able to change our Display Names. We might have signed up for a Roblox account randomly, picked some random username, and then were stuck with it because it costs 1,000 Robux to change (the equivalent of about $12), so Display Names will be our new best friend.