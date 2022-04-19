The kid-friendly online platform Roblox has become incredibly popular as a way for young gamers to gather online and play together, creating their own games and spaces to interact with each other.\n\nLike many of these online games, there are certain features, skins, and accessories that are only available if you purchase Robux, the platform's in-game currency.To get these, you'll need to buy a gift card for the game and redeem it. Here's how to redeem your gift card in Roblox so you can use your Robux.Here's how to redeem a gift card in 'Roblox.'For starters, you can only redeem a Roblox gift card in the browser version of the game instead of an app. Even if you play the game on a console, you'll have to log into your account on a browser to redeem your gift card.With your gift card handy, log into Roblox in your browser of choice and then navigate your way to the Code Redemption Page. Once you've done that, you can enter the code for your gift card into the box indicated, and then click "Redeem."It's really that simple. You should then see a success message that indicates that you have redeemed the gift card.\n\nThe amount of Robux you purchased will then become available on your account, so you can check back on whatever platform you play the game on. If the new amount isn't reflected right away, be sure to close out of the application and reopen it to ensure that it's fully up to date.To find the number of Robux you have available on your account, first make sure you're signed into the correct account. The number of Robux you have should be displayed at the top of the page when you click the "Roblox" icon in the upper right corner of the screen.If you're having any additional problems redeeming your gift card, visit the Roblox support page first before reaching out to a support contact.\n\nRoblox is now available for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and Xbox One.