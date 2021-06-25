'Roblox' Could Be Coming to the Nintendo Switch Soon

Online gaming platform Roblox has a robust user base, with more than 37 million daily active users reported in early 2021. Roblox itself isn't necessarily a game, but a platform where users can build and share their own creations with the community, resulting in an endless number of games to test and play.

Since launching in 2006, the site has expanded immensely and now offers a wide variety of play options. But can players access Roblox on the Nintendo Switch? Here's what we know.

Is 'Roblox' available for the Nintendo Switch?

Despite Roblox being one of the most kid-friendly games out there (and the Nintendo Switch being one of the most kid-friendly devices), it is currently not available to play on the Switch. For now, Roblox is available for Xbox One, Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices. Thanks to the backward compatibility with the new Xbox Series X/S consoles, this also means that current-generation console users can play Roblox, though it won't be optimized for the new console's specs.

Roblox is also not available for any generation of PlayStation consoles at the moment, though there have been rumors that the company plans to change this in the future. There are plenty of creators who have offered hacks online to access the Roblox website from Nintendo Switch consoles, though it does not appear that you can play any of the games on the platform using these methods. There are ways to access your account and profile, but the games won't run on the console.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Roblox is a fully cross-platform online site, Nintendo Switch users would likely need a Nintendo Online membership to access it. It also likely wouldn't be available to players on the go — despite the portability of the Switch being one of the console's more marketable aspects. With rumors of the Nintendo Switch Pro in the works, it's also currently unclear whether or not the platform will be compatible with the upcoming console in the future.