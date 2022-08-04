'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Is an Active Gamer on 'Roblox' — Details on His Profile
We may be invested in the supernatural and grisly adventures that Stranger Things offers, but we sometimes forget that in real life, the child stars are still ... just children! Outside of starring in the most popular Netflix series of all time, these kid celebrities like to have fun, goof around, and do things that regular kids like to do. Take Noah Schnapp, for instance. When he's not busy acting or getting sass from Doja Cat, he's likely playing games on Roblox!
Fans of Stranger Things recognize Noah as Will Byers. His on-screen character gets trapped in the Upside Down, possessed by the Mind Flayer, and grapples with unrequited love all by his first year of high school.
Like his Stranger Things counterpart, Noah enjoys playing games too. He enjoys it so much that he even once made his Roblox username public for other people to find. What is his Roblox profile? Read on to find out more.
What is Noah Schnapp's 'Roblox'?
Roblox is an online gaming platform where users can create, share, and of course, play games. Though the platform came out in the early 2000s, it saw increased popularity during the height of the COVID-19 quarantine in early 2020.
Roblox features many popular indie games and has proven to be very successful with a younger audience. That includes Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp.
In a 2019 video with Wired, Noah — along with co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard — answered some of the most searched questions about them. For Noah, fans were already asking what his Roblox was.
According to him, he always plays with Millie's little sister and enjoys it immensely.
Whether he was leaning into the video or simply eager to share his profile, he hardly hesitated in sharing his username so people could interact with him.
"I think it's like 'noahcoolawesome,'" he answers. "I made it when I was, like, 5."
It certainly makes sense for Noah to have made an account when he was younger. What kid wouldn't want to go on a platform entirely dedicated to games? But the fact that he held onto this account well after he became famous says something about how much he enjoys it.
Though he was worried that his profile might "blow up" in popularity at the time, he was still quite willing to put it out there.
As of this writing, there's been no word on whether or not his account was still active. It might be safe to say that however much popularity he did garner fortunately so stressful that he needed to abandon his account.
Nevertheless, he still plays plenty of games in his spare time. In April 2021, he played a charity game of Among Us with co-star Gaten Matarazzo, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, and other celebrities like Questlove and streamer Valkyrae.