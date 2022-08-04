'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Is an Active Gamer on 'Roblox' — Details on His Profile

Fans of Stranger Things recognize Noah as Will Byers. His on-screen character gets trapped in the Upside Down, possessed by the Mind Flayer, and grapples with unrequited love all by his first year of high school.

Like his Stranger Things counterpart, Noah enjoys playing games too. He enjoys it so much that he even once made his Roblox username public for other people to find. What is his Roblox profile? Read on to find out more.