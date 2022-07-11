You Can Earn Robux in 'Roblox' — but You'll Have to Work For It

We all know, how decked out you make your in-game avatar is directly proportional to your in-person coolness (kidding, of course). Robux is the in-game currency in Roblox, allowing players to buy accessories and outfits to deck out their avatars.

In reality, though, most players don't have a wealth of real-life money to spend on fake money. So how can you get Robux for free in Roblox? Unfortunately, it's not as simple as you'd hope it would be.