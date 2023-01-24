Home > Gaming > Roblox Source: Qubix Games What is 'Forgotten Memories' in 'Roblox'? What to Know and How to Survive By Anthony Jones Jan. 24 2023, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

Pulling in millions of young players across the globe, the online multiplayer game Roblox is one of today's massive franchises for jumping between multiple player-created games. Whether through a smartphone or tablet, it's easy to join different games that require players to join together as a group or compete against one another.

Article continues below advertisement

Among those games are immersive horror experiences such as Forgotten Memories by Qubix Games. Like another Roblox horror game Rainbow Friends, it has a fair share of scary moments and an unsettling soundtrack aiming to terrorize players and keep them glued to their screens. Here's a breakdown of what to expect.

Source: Qubix Games

Article continues below advertisement

What is 'Forgotten Memories' in 'Roblox'?

Forgotten Memories is a game in Roblox modeled after the popular Five Nights at Freddy's, so much so that it uses the same dreadful animatronic bears and puts players back inside the Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. In Forgotten Memories, players can die if they don't repair the ventilation by running out of oxygen. The game also requires them to use a flashlight to search for batteries hidden around Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria while checking and restarting generators as needed.

Forgotten Memories will have 13 nights players must attempt to survive through that stretches out its terrifying marathon way more than Five Nights at Freddy's. Aside from completing objectives, Forgotten Memories is a relatively simple game with a slew of flashing lights, jump scares, and more to keep the blood going. For anyone hoping to tackle this game in Roblox sometime soon, here are some tips to keep in mind.

Article continues below advertisement

How do you survive 'Forgotten Memories' in 'Roblox'?

Surviving Forgotten Memories is all about paying attention to your surroundings and maintaining what's available to you in the game. Players should learn what hiding spots are in the area, such as vents and closets, to get away from the animatronics quicker. Making that fast decision saves your stamina, and it helps to know where the animatronics are roaming to plot your movement.

Article continues below advertisement

Your trusty flashlight is a bright resource cutting through the eerie environments in the game and should get upgraded as soon as possible. Over time, you'll collect enough money to spend on a lantern, which makes hallways more visible and allows you to react faster to anything lurking further away.