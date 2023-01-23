Home > Gaming > Roblox Source: Roblox Corporation What Is 'Rainbow Friends' in 'Roblox' and Is It Appropriate For Kids? What to Know By Anthony Jones Jan. 23 2023, Published 2:49 p.m. ET

Online multiplayer game Roblox, the digital playground seeing players come and go through multiple activities, has been a massive success among younger audiences. It has cultivated a sprawling meme culture and allows players to design virtual games for others to enjoy. Because of that and more, Roblox is the go-to online escape for kids. And thanks to the various games cropping up over the months and drawing interest, it keeps them hooked. One of those is Rainbow Friends.

What is 'Rainbow Friends' in 'Roblox'?

Rainbow Friends is a Roblox horror experience that emulates games like Piggy, Five Nights at Freddy's, Poppy Playtime, and more that turn a seemingly friendly environment into a horrifying nightmare. Over the years, these games have become an in-demand formula, including hair-raising scare scenes and a cast of colorful characters appearing as monstrosities. Rainbow Friends fits within that genre of eerie titles but bears most semblance to Five Nights at Freddy's.

The horror experience takes place over five nights in a strange facility. It begins with a group of Roblox players going to an amusement park known as Odd World on a bus, which eventually veers off and crashes thanks to someone tampering with the directional signs on the road. These players are then dragged away, taken to a facility, and must collect items each evening while avoiding colorful monsters to survive.

At the end of every night, surviving players get sent to a safe room that gives them some time to prepare for the incoming nighttime cycle. As usual, there will be a range of jump scares and other frightening developments within Rainbow Friends as players try and escape. Considering the game is out to terrorize players who join, curious parents or guardians may wonder if this one is appropriate for kids.

Is 'Rainbow Friends' appropriate for kids?

Rainbow Friends is more of an immersive horror experience tailored toward kids than a full-blown gore fest. Like Five Nights at Freddy's, the scariest part of Rainbow Friends is the sound effects of a monster's movements echoing down a hallway or the ongoing unsettling music in the background.

