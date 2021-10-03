Blocked From Roblox? Users Offer Tips for Those Who Keep Getting Logged Out

Blocked From Roblox? Users Offer Tips for Those Who Keep Getting Logged OutBy Dan Clarendon
Oct. 3 2021, Published 1:03 p.m. ET
The online gaming platform Roblox has been around for a decade and a half now, but its popularity has exploded in recent years, with usage spiking by 40 percent in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic set in, per CNBC. Four months later, Roblox told The Verge that more than half of U.S. kids under 16 were using the platform.
But the platform isn’t without its frustrations: Some users report that Roblox keeps logging them out. “Roblox Mobile keeps logging me out,” one Redditor wrote recently. “Is this happening to anyone else?”
Commenters were quick to say they were suffering the same fate. “[It’s] happening to my daughter right now — she’s freaking out,” one wrote.
Another commented: “Please, how do you fix this? My niece said if I figure out how to fix it, I’ll be a ‘real-life hero.’”
Unfortunately, it seems there’s no one-size-fits-all fix to this issue, but Roblox fans on Reddit have some troubleshooting tips.
Why does Roblox keep logging you out? It might be a password problem.
In response to that Reddit thread, one person recommends changing your password. “Sounds stupid, but it happens a lot,” they added.
Other Redditors offered the same advice in another thread. “I would change the password, sign out of all sessions, and then change the password of the email,” one commented.
It could also be a server issue.
If Roblox servers are down, your connectivity might be affected. “It’s happening to everyone,” a Reddit commenter wrote. “It’s a server glitch.”
On its support site, Roblox says that server issues or maintenance can result in “lag or delays while using the website, platform, or applications,” and the platform also maintains a server status page with real-time information and archives about any downtime.
Roblox also has a help page for “general connection problems,” which can be the result of firewalls, slow internet connections, large games, or bad scripts. The platform recommends making sure you’re using a supported browser, checking your browser’s security settings, checking your wireless connection, removing or disabling ad-blocking browser add-ons, making sure the right ports are open, configuring your firewall and router, or reinstalling Roblox.
It might be a warning from Roblox admins.
One Reddit user had a theory for the original poster, writing, “Roblox probably gave you a warning.”
Another user corroborated that theory, commenting, “I was bullying kids yesterday, and it keeps logging me out. I think you’re right.”
Roblox’s Community Rules specifies that the platform’s admins do not tolerate harassment and cyberbullying discriminatory speech, content, or actions, among other violations.
“Certain minor violations will result in a warning or temporary ban,” Roblox warns. “More serious violations will result in a permanent ban.”