Blocked From Roblox? Users Offer Tips for Those Who Keep Getting Logged Out

The online gaming platform Roblox has been around for a decade and a half now, but its popularity has exploded in recent years, with usage spiking by 40 percent in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic set in, per CNBC. Four months later, Roblox told The Verge that more than half of U.S. kids under 16 were using the platform.

But the platform isn’t without its frustrations: Some users report that Roblox keeps logging them out. “Roblox Mobile keeps logging me out,” one Redditor wrote recently. “Is this happening to anyone else?”