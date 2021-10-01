If Your Paid ‘Roblox’ Items Get Deleted, Is There Any Way to Get a Refund for Them?

Roblox is no different, but a big question that fans of the game want to know is: How do you get a refund for items that have been deleted.

Here's how to refund deleted paid items in 'Roblox.'

In short, there is no way (technically) to get your paid items that have been deleted, either by you or not, refunded in Roblox. It's the game developer's official policy that refunds for Robux (which is the blocky games' virtual currency) are impossible.

Per the Roblox website, "At this time, there is not a way to get Robux back once you have made a purchase or a way to delete an item made by Roblox once it is owned. We recommend you to use our Try it On Feature before completing your purchase. "Please note that users are only able to delete User Generated Content such as T-Shirts, Shirt, Decals, etc."

However, there are more than a few users who have stated that they were able to get refunds for items that were somehow deleted or otherwise unusable. But it appears that these refunds are automated and are popping up on a per-gamer basis. Some folks have tweeted screenshots of these refund notices. Others have stated that they have yet to get paid back for the items that they've lost.

Roblox refunds items that are banned which you deleted from your inventory pic.twitter.com/KxXbgLaani — Sprite (📌READ PIN) (@SpriteMan1337) September 30, 2021

thank you @Roblox for giving mea refund on the items that were deleted! 😋 pic.twitter.com/0AJhBEdK9G — WavieFiji (@WavieFiji) September 24, 2021

So if you're planning on buying some virtual clothing for your little block character who bears a striking resemblance to Kanye West and Lil Pump in the "I Love It" music video, just know that if you ever get rid of those items, your precious Robux are gone.

This is why the developers over at Roblox are encouraging folks to utilize the "Try It On" feature that allows you to see how that in-game swag is going to look on your character before you commit to actually purchasing it.