If Your Paid ‘Roblox’ Items Get Deleted, Is There Any Way to Get a Refund for Them?By Mustafa Gatollari
Oct. 1 2021, Published 8:46 a.m. ET
In-game transactions are nothing new. Tons of free-to-play titles rope in players with addictive gameplay modes. Take Fortnite for instance. The ridiculously fun game by Epic is a billion-dollar industry, but pretty much anyone with a decent enough internet connection can play it over a variety of different consoles and platforms. Epic makes its money by charging players to purchase in-game currency.
Roblox is no different, but a big question that fans of the game want to know is: How do you get a refund for items that have been deleted.
Here's how to refund deleted paid items in 'Roblox.'
In short, there is no way (technically) to get your paid items that have been deleted, either by you or not, refunded in Roblox.
It's the game developer's official policy that refunds for Robux (which is the blocky games' virtual currency) are impossible.
Per the Roblox website, "At this time, there is not a way to get Robux back once you have made a purchase or a way to delete an item made by Roblox once it is owned. We recommend you to use our Try it On Feature before completing your purchase.
"Please note that users are only able to delete User Generated Content such as T-Shirts, Shirt, Decals, etc."
However, there are more than a few users who have stated that they were able to get refunds for items that were somehow deleted or otherwise unusable. But it appears that these refunds are automated and are popping up on a per-gamer basis.
Some folks have tweeted screenshots of these refund notices. Others have stated that they have yet to get paid back for the items that they've lost.
So if you're planning on buying some virtual clothing for your little block character who bears a striking resemblance to Kanye West and Lil Pump in the "I Love It" music video, just know that if you ever get rid of those items, your precious Robux are gone.
This is why the developers over at Roblox are encouraging folks to utilize the "Try It On" feature that allows you to see how that in-game swag is going to look on your character before you commit to actually purchasing it.
Beware of free/discounted Robux scams.
While on the topic of Robux, you should know that there really aren't any ways of getting the in-game currency outside of the actual title itself. So if you receive messages from players that you just met in-game (or maybe even those you've played with for a while) claiming that they can hook you up with some Robux, then beware. They're trying to scam you.
They usually try to butter you up with a ton of promises of free videogame money, painting a wonderful picture of all the incredible things you're going to accomplish once you're rolling in Robux before getting you to click on a link where you provide your username and password or straight up asking you for it in a separate chat.
These scammers basically try to access your account and then glean whatever personal information they can from it. Or they change your password and lock you out, effectively gaining access to all of the swag that you acquired for yourself.
So please, in your pursuit of using Robux to become the most blinged-out virtual Lego man that Roblox has to offer, make sure you aren't falling for obvious schemes like that one.