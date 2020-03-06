'Roblox' Has Been Captivating Players for Over 13 Years, and It All Started With Two Men

I don't know why we have such a fascination with "blocky" games. Maybe it dates back to our love of constructing things: the pyramids, ziggurats, or a well-kept trebuchet. Or it could be a more recent human obsession: kids love playing with building blocks and Legos, and the first video game systems that were released featured titles that rocked undeniably pixelated graphics.

Whatever the case, David Baszucki and Erik Cassel, the two creators of Roblox, struck gold.