roblox-1583524965429.jpg
Source: Roblox

'Roblox' Has Been Captivating Players for Over 13 Years, and It All Started With Two Men

I don't know why we have such a fascination with "blocky" games. Maybe it dates back to our love of constructing things: the pyramids, ziggurats, or a well-kept trebuchet. Or it could be a more recent human obsession: kids love playing with building blocks and Legos, and the first video game systems that were released featured titles that rocked undeniably pixelated graphics.

Whatever the case, David Baszucki and Erik Cassel, the two creators of Roblox, struck gold.

Like Minecraft, there's something wonderfully whimsical about Roblox that's captivated tons of gamers all over the world who just can't seem to keep themselves from playing the title.

David and Erik launched the game's beta version in 2004, but it was called DynaBlocks back then when the first demos were tested. The following year in 2005 was when the name of the app was changed to its current iconic moniker.