Roblox's Hacker Typer Lets You Feel Like You're a Super Spy

Roblox is a ridiculously popular free online game that 1-2 million people play every single day. It's so popular that even Kanye West (allegedly) drew inspiration from the game for the "I Love It" music video with Lil Pump. Seriously, just watch it and tell me this totally isn't a Roblox-inspired video.

One of the reasons Roblox is such a hit is that the game's constantly evolving thanks to a user community that's constantly creating extensions and extras for players to use, like Hacker Typer.