Roblox's Hacker Typer Lets You Feel Like You're a Super Spy

Roblox is a ridiculously popular free online game that 1-2 million people play every single day. It's so popular that even Kanye West (allegedly) drew inspiration from the game for the "I Love It" music video with Lil Pump. Seriously, just watch it and tell me this totally isn't a Roblox-inspired video.

One of the reasons Roblox is such a hit is that the game's constantly evolving thanks to a user community that's constantly creating extensions and extras for players to use, like Hacker Typer.

All right, so Hacker Typer isn't exactly a functional tool that's going to help you become better at the game. Nor does it open up any new gameplay functions or features — it's something that's purely cosmetic and is more of a prank/gag than anything else.

So what does Hacker Typer do? Contrary to the app's name, there really isn't any "hacking" going on. Nor is it an app that's unsafe to use or install.