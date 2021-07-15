There's an Adorable New Pet in 'Adopt Me!' You're Going to Love

If you have other in-game pets, the steps to making them Neon or Mega Neon are the same. According to the Adopt Me! fandom page, to make a pet Neon you'll have to first get four fully grown pets of the same species. Then you need to go to the Neon Cave located under the bridge that connects Adoption Island to the Neighborhood.

To make a Neon Butterfly, you can fuse four Uplift Butterflies over the four glowing circles inside the Neon Cave.