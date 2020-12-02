This Upcoming 'Adopt Me!' Update Is Going to Be Magical

On Nov. 30, the official Adopt Me! Youtube page posted a sneak peek of the new winter map, and players are freaking out. The creators introduce us to the new map, and not only that, but a grumpy frost fiery dragon guarding a new castle that has appeared next to the toy store. There’s a lot going on in this holiday update but it’s not here yet.

Last year, the Adopt Me! Christmas update lasted from Dec. 14, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020, so if our calculations are correct, it could be Dec. 13 of this year if they want to keep it on a Sunday … or maybe it will be released as early as this weekend if we're lucky! This year has been long enough, so we could definitely use some excitement among the day to day mundanity to mix it up.