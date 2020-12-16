'Adopt Me' Snowmen Are All Over the Place, and They're Easy to Find

Roblox is known as a multi-player minigame haven for players of almost every skill level. Kitty and Piggy have offered players escape room type minigames, while Adopt Me has garnered success for its own unique objective. And it regularly hosts more than 1 million players at once.

That’s an astonishing feat for any online game, much less one hosted within a larger scale game. Josh Ling, director of business development and growth at Adopt Me Studio, spoke to Vice about the game’s popularity.