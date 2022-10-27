Here's Why Your 'Overwatch 2' Application Keeps Crashing and How to Fix It

Higher graphics require more power, so you may need to head to your graphics settings. Once you lower them, the game may run more smoothly, even if it doesn't look as detailed as before.

The next option is to consider what your PC is already running by accessing your task manager. To do this, start by pressing your control, shift, and escape keys at the same time to bring up the task manager. From here you'll be able to monitor which applications are taking up the most RAM and adjust from there until hopefully Overwatch 2 has enough access to enough RAM to run smoothly.