This 'Overwatch 2' Bug Could Prevent You From Getting Competitive Points

Though the long-awaited and somewhat controversial Overwatch 2 has officially launched, even seasoned players are struggling to get the hang of the game's new ranking system.

The new game bares some striking resemblances to the original title, though certain heroes, like Bastion, have temporarily been removed as the developers work through a host of bugs.

Competitive Points are needed to unlock certain rewards in the game, but how do you get those? Here's what to know.