Most People Want to Play 'Overwatch 2' Competitively — How Do You Unlock This Mode?

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to the massively successful hero shooter game that was first released in 2016. Like its predecessor, the sequel allows players to choose from a variety of colorful and unique heroes and squad up in team matches to see who can come out on top.

New to the series are co-op Story missions, PvE game modes, and a 5v5 online match setup as opposed to the first Overwatch's 6v6.