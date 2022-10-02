Steam Deck Can Play All The Games Your PC Can, but How Do You Find The Keyboard?

You can even customize your keyboard's design and layout. There are lots of themes available that you can redeem your Steam points to purchase. If you like, you can also go and find a keyboard theme that was designed by people in the community. You can do that by hitting the Steam button and clicking 'Power.' From there you can switch to desktop and access the 'Discover' app which functions like an app store where you can find all of the things the steam community's made that you can download.