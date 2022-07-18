You Can Check Your Place on the Waitlist for the Steam Deck Now

Despite some skepticism, Valve's new Steam Deck has received pretty positive reviews from consumers. Reportedly, the new portable console is surprisingly able to run some of the most graphics-heavy games available for Steam.

Unfortunately, the console has been incredibly hard to come by, even if you're on the waitlist. Many who signed up before it was released have yet to have the opportunity to buy one. So you may be asking yourself, when will I get my Steam Deck?