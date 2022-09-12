Worried About Your Steam Deck's Battery Life? Here's How to Extend It

You no longer have to worry about leaving your games at home whenever you travel. Valve's new handheld, The Steam Deck, is a Nintendo Switch-like portable that allows you to play most games on Steam no matter where you go.

Expected to release sometime in the next two months, Steam Deck is riding a lot of hype. And why wouldn't it? Everyone is excited to have access to their Steam library whenever they want. However, the Steam Deck is far from perfect. Chief among its problems is its battery life.