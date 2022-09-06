The Steam Deck Could Be on Your Doorstep Sooner Than You Think

Though it was technically released in the first quarter of 2022, those who preordered their Steam Deck months ago are just now getting off the waitlist as developer Valve has promised to send out larger batches of the handheld console at a time.

If you haven't already received your email to place your order for the Steam Deck, you can check when your expected turn is. But if you've already placed your order, now all that's left is to wait for it. But how long does the Steam Deck take to ship?