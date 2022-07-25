Portable Console Wars: How the Steam Deck Compares to the Nintendo Switch

Let's start with the basics: price. The base price for the Steam Deck is $399 for 64GB of storage compared to Nintendo's $349.99 for the same storage with the new OLED model.

Nintendo also has more affordable options, with the traditional Switch model costing $299.99 and the Switch Lite priced at $199.99. If you choose the Switch Lite, you lose the ability to dock it and play on your TV, though you keep all of the portability.