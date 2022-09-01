Yes, Your AirPods Will Work With Your Steam Deck

But if you've managed to get your hands on the Steam Deck, it's likely become a favorite console of yours. Despite its poor battery life, the Steam Deck has rave reviews, taking PC gaming on the go.

At this time, there aren't many certified accessories for the Steam Deck, as Valve concentrates on getting orders to customers. Since the console itself will cost a pretty penny, you'll likely want to use what headphones and other accessories you already have. But can you use AirPods with the Steam Deck?