Yes, Your AirPods Will Work With Your Steam Deck
Thanks to ongoing supply chain shortages and an increased demand for some of the latest gaming consoles, most of the current generation devices are incredibly hard to find right now. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are still difficult to find for many (though they're increasingly becoming more common in stores) and those who preordered their Steam Deck in 2021 are just now getting it.
But if you've managed to get your hands on the Steam Deck, it's likely become a favorite console of yours. Despite its poor battery life, the Steam Deck has rave reviews, taking PC gaming on the go.
At this time, there aren't many certified accessories for the Steam Deck, as Valve concentrates on getting orders to customers. Since the console itself will cost a pretty penny, you'll likely want to use what headphones and other accessories you already have. But can you use AirPods with the Steam Deck?
How to connect your AirPods to your Steam Deck.
Thankfully, though AirPods were designed with Apple devices in mind, its Bluetooth capability makes it a great headphone option, regardless of what device you're using. Some players have already found ways to connect AirPods with their Xbox and PlayStation consoles — and yes, there are ways to connect your AirPods to your Steam Deck.
Unfortunately, though, it's important to note that while players have found ways to connect the Bluetooth headphones to their console, the little pods won't work as a microphone. This means that if you're using AirPods, you'll get the audio input from the game, but you won't be able to chat with your friends. That being said, AirPods are a great option if they're all you have on hand at the time.
Connecting your AirPods to your Steam Deck is actually incredibly simple. To start, open your Steam Deck's settings and navigate down to "Bluetooth." Make sure your Bluetooth is turned on.
Once you've turned it on, open the lid to your AirPods but do not take them out of the case. Push and hold the setup button on the back of your AirPods case until the light on the inside of the case begins to flash white.
Your AirPods are now in pairing mode. When they appear as a pairable device with your Steam Deck, select it to connect them.
That's really all there is to it. Once you've completed this, you can begin using your AirPods as headphones for your Steam Deck.