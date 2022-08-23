There Are Ways to Connect Your AirPods to Your Xbox Console

You can also check to see if your TV has bluetooth connectivity, which would allow you to stream the audio from your Xbox right to your AirPods instead of through the TV's speakers, though this won't allow you to chat in parties with friends using the AirPods.

Alternatively, you can also use Xbox's remote play functions to stream the audio through your phone to your AirPods. To do this, first go to your Xbox console's settings and make sure remote features are enabled.