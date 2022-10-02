You Upset Because Roblox Kicked You With Error 268? How To Fix Unexpected Client Error

Did you try to boot up Roblox only to be met with a kick and this message: 'You have been kicked due to unexpected client behavior (Error Code: 268)'? If you did, then surely you want to know how to get rid of the error so that you can get back to playing.

Don't worry, it's not some inescapable bug. If you see this message, you're either having issues with your connection or the system detected connecting took too long and suspects you of cheating. Here's how to fix your Error 268 problem in Roblox.