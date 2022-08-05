'Roblox' Removed the "Oof" Death Sound — Here's How to Get It Back

In late July, the developers of Roblox announced some of the changes being made to the game in recent updates — including the removal of the previous sound the game would make when players died.

"Due to a licensing issue we have removed the 'oof' sound from Roblox and have created a replacement default sound which launches today," the developers wrote in the Twitter thread. "We plan to expand our Avatar Shop with a whole range of both old and new sounds in the future. More to come on this."