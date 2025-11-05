Distractify
Home > Human Interest

Preston Castle Is One of Northern California’s Most Notorious Haunts — Here’s Why

It's the real deal.

Mustafa Gatollari - Author
By

Published Nov. 5 2025, 10:24 a.m. ET

What Happened in the Basement of Preston Castle?
Source: Mustafa Gatollari

Preston Castle is a renowned paranormal destination for supernatural enthusiasts. This is largely attributed to its rich and oftentimes dark history.

Article continues below advertisement

Famed country musician Merle Haggard was incarcerated there at just 15 years of age for auto theft, back when it was known as the Preston School of Industry.

One of the more macabre secrets is associated with Preston Castle's basement. But what happened there?

What Happened in the Basement of Preston Castle?
Source: Mustafa Gatollari
Article continues below advertisement

What happened in the basement of Preston Castle?

Like many prisons, Preston Castle has a history of deaths. And it's said that a variety of souls still persist on the castle's premises until this very day. One such individual is Anna Corbin, the castle's head housekeeper, who was reportedly beaten to death.

Corbin's killer was never found.

Another notable death, according to the Merced County Times, is that of Samuel Goins, who tried escaping the institution back in 1918. The convicted burglar was shot to death by a guard, and Goins's body is still interred in the castle's cemetery grounds.

Article continues below advertisement

Some have claimed that the ghosts of past employees and the juvenile inmates who were subjected to harsh living conditions also remain at Preston. Inmates, guards, wardens, and other workers at the castle lived and died there through the 1918 Spanish influenza epidemic, as well.

This could explain the purported ghostly claims that occur in Preston Castle's infirmary. Witnesses said they've seen floating orbs wafting throughout the castle. And it's said that in 2010, one of the location's docents was so freaked out working in the building that they quit on the spot.

Article continues below advertisement

209 Magazine calls Preston Castle "a paranormal investigator's paradise" and says it's widely regarded as "one of the most haunted buildings on the West Coast."

And it certainly looks the part, too. Its Romanesque architectural style was once fashioned to help the building be more welcoming to its inmates.

Preston Castle
Source: Mustafa Gatollari
Article continues below advertisement

Its exterior was supposed to reflect the Castle's revamped mission: to rehabilitate its population rather than sequester them from society. However, the frequent escape attempts and "cruel punishments" to those condemned to stay there, along with the murders on its property, contributed to its haunted history.

Today, its aesthetics appear almost tailor-made for the stuff of spooky legends. 209 Magazine also expounded upon some of the finds the Castle Spirits Paranormal team documented in Preston Castle's halls. The group stated that they were able to record electronic voice phenomena, which is a claim others, like this YouTube account, have also echoed.

Article continues below advertisement

And Preston Castle doesn't shy away from its ghost sightings either. The location's website hosts events for folks looking to learn more about investigative techniques, including a 4.5-hour package called "Paranormal 101."

Experienced teams can also book the venue to explore in the hopes of cataloging the same reports so many others have had there.

Preston Castle
Source: Mustafa Gatollari
Article continues below advertisement

The Castle itself was built in 1894 as the property's administration building and fell out of use in 1960. Plans to demolish it were halted between 1960-1968 by a group of local residents in Ione, Calif. Although the city's decision to tear it down was reversed, the local government didn't allocate resources to ensure its survival.

Paranormal explorations, event bookings, and efforts from those dedicated to ensuring its legacy lives on are what keep Preston Castle standing.

On a personal note, I had the opportunity to visit this astounding location in 2022 and can say that pictures do not do it justice. If you're ever in the northern part of California, you should definitely check it out.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Scott Galloway Says His First Marriage Was Good but His Second Is Great

George Banks Suffered Massive Delusions That Contributed to the Deaths of 13 People

Dick Cheney Made Public Statements on His Feelings About Donald Trump

Latest Human Interest News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.