Scott Galloway Says His First Marriage Was Good but His Second Is Great "I’m good at marriage; done it twice." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 4 2025, 6:02 p.m. ET Source: MSNBC

In March 2018, the man who sometimes calls himself Professor Scott Galloway dropped a lesson on marriage that provided insight into his personal life. Seven years later, you can hardly go a day without hearing his name whispered on the winds of your televisions, computers, and podcasts. It felt as if he came out of nowhere, but that wasn't the case.

Scott is an entrepreneur, lover of tech, a teacher at the NYU Stern School of Business, trend predictor, public speaker, and podcast host. Looking at that list, one would never think this guy should be writing about holy matrimony, unless it's framed like a merger. And yet he did, and often wears his heart on his sleeve. He talked a big game, but is Scott still married? Here's what we know.

Source: Facebook/Take a Breather Foundation Scott Galloway (L) with his wife Beata (R)

Scott Galloway is happily married to his second wife.

A year before Scott shared his lessons on saying, "I do," he wrote about the moment he met the woman who would become his second wife. Scott shares his knowledge and ideas via his website, and in May 2017, he discussed how rejection ultimately made him more successful. Building up his resiliency to rejection helped prime the professor for his best relationship yet.

"The most important decision you’ll make is who you have kids with," he wrote. "Who you marry is meaningful, who you have kids with is profound." He then said the mother of his sons is, "on most dimensions," more impressive than him. "The ability to punch above your weight class in the ring of mating is your willingness to endure rejection." It's that willingness that allowed Scott to approach his would-be wife at the pool at the Raleigh Hotel in South Beach, Fla. He asked her out, and it worked.

Scott may be public about many personal things, but he hasn't said too much about his wife. According to The New York Times, her name is Beata and she is a 46-year-old property developer from Germany. In August 2022, they were preparing to move from Florida to London. "We want our kids to experience a different culture," he told the outlet.

Here are a few lessons on marriage courtesy of Scott.

"I’m good at marriage; done it twice," wrote Scott in 2018. "One marriage was good, the other great." He didn't go into details regarding the end of his first marriage, but said he just wanted to be single. With that in mind, here are some lessons Scott learned from his good and great marriages.

Source: X Scott with his son.

First, don't keep score. "Couples who are always taking notes on who’s done what for whom waste energy, and ultimately both feel as if they’re in the loss column." He said forgiveness is important, so you should "always be willing to wipe the slate clean."