Here’s How Cassidy Hutchinson Has Been Keeping Busy Since Her White House Days

By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 24 2025, 12:14 p.m. ET

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is closely tied to the Trump administration and the Jan. 6 riot and that's because she worked in the White House from March 2019 to January 2021. She also testified during a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee tasked with investigating the infamous Jan. 6 riot and attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Despite leaving the White House, she's still relevant as her name recently came up again in January 2025 as a recommended person to subpoena in ongoing efforts to dig deeper into the riot. Some believe subpoenaing Cassidy might hurt the Trump administration since it could lead to "sexual texts from members who were trying to engage in sexual favors" with Cassidy being revealed, per The Independent. With Cassidy's name still drawing attention, folks want to know what Cassidy is up to now.

What is Cassidy Hutchinson doing now?

These days, Cassidy Hutchinson is focused on public speaking and promoting her book, Enough, which was released on Sept. 26, 2023. It's not clear what she is currently doing for work as she has not updated her socials with news of a new role. In 2024, she was outspoken about her efforts to ensure "Donald Trump never gets near the Oval Office again." However, despite those efforts, Trump prevailed and was elected to a second term.

During a March 2024 appearance on Inside with Jen Psaki, Cassidy criticized Trump and the Republican Party, stating, "The entire House Republican Conference is a complete disgrace not only to the Republican Party but to Americans." She also expressed confidence that the truth about what happened on Jan. 6 will eventually come to light.

Fmr. Trump WH aide @casshutchinson_: "The entire Republican conference right now is a complete disgrace. People like Jim Jordan, Elise Stefanik and Nancy Mace... they are lying to their constituents and they do not deserve to serve in that body." pic.twitter.com/qj1BSQ8U8H — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) March 26, 2024

In April 2024, Cassidy was invited to speak at Christopher Newport University (CNU), where she addressed the "next generation of American leaders." She credited CNU with "instilling in [her] the importance of civic engagement and ethical leadership." According to her LinkedIn profile, Cassidy attended CNU in 2015, focusing her studies on political science and American studies. She reportedly graduated in 2019.

Is Cassidy Hutchinson married?

Cassidy does not appear to be married, and it’s unclear if she is dating anyone, as she keeps her private life under wraps. However, she did set the record straight about rumors of dating Matt Gaetz after her memoir was released. In the book, Cassidy claimed that Matt once called her a "national treasure" while brushing his thumb across her chin.

Matt later issued a statement, which was discussed during Cassidy’s interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in 2023. In the statement, he said, "I did date Cassidy for a few weeks when we were both single years ago. We parted amicably and remained friends thereafter, even during President Trump's post-presidency when she asked me to help her secure housing in South Florida because she was eager to continue working for President Trump."

Cassidy clarified to Rachel that while she and Matt did have "an amicable working relationship and were good friends at one point," she never dated him. She added, "I don’t think Matt Gaetz has the best track record for relationships ... I have much higher standards in men."

What is Cassidy Hutchinson's net worth?