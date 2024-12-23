Matt Gaetz Comes From an Extremely Wealthy Family — Let’s Take a Look at His Net Worth Matt Gaetz has made his money the same way his father did, kind of. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 23 2024, 6:40 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Since 2009, all members of Congress have earned an annual salary of $174,000, per the Congressional Research Service. While this may seem like a lot to most people in the United States, it's important to note that these individuals generally have to maintain two homes. According to NPR, because it's difficult to pay rent or a mortgage on two residences, many members of Congress choose to sleep in their offices. It's not ideal, but it gets the job done.

This is probably not the case for at least one former member of Congress who comes from a fairly wealthy family. If we're honest, a lot of them come from money which is why giving these folks a raise will level the playing field a bit, but we digress. Matt Gaetz has been in and out of the news after President-elect Trump picked him to be attorney general. He has since turned that down and started a new job as a talking head at One America News. Let's take a look at Matt Gaetz's net worth.

Let's get into Matt Gaet'z net worth.

According to Forbes, Gaetz's net worth is somewhere between $235,000 and $625,000 which was reported in his Congressional disclosure form. To be clear, members of Congress do not have to include all of their financial holdings in this form. It stands to reason that Gaetz might have some money squirreled away, courtesy of his mother and father.

Matt Gaetz Attorney, politician, and news anchor Net worth: $235,000 Matt Gaetz is an American politician and lawyer who served as the U.S. representative for Florida's 1st congressional district from 2017 until his resignation in 2024. Birthdate: May 7, 1982 Birthplace: Hollywood, Fla. Birth name: Matthew Louis Gaetz II Father: Don Gaetz Mother: Victoria Gaetz Marriages: Ginger Luckey ​(m. 2021) Children: Nestor Gaetz (adopted) Education: Florida State University (BS); College of William & Mary (JD)

As of June 2020, Don and Victoria Gaetz are reportedly worth $29.6 million. This information was included in the House Ethics Committee's investigation into Gaetz's sexual misconduct. It also included his parents' "portfolio of publicly-traded stocks, 13 pieces of real estate, seven-figure stakes in three private companies, as well as $375,000 worth of 'antiques, imported rugs, furniture, books,' and a 2013 Mercedes-Benz S550."

The Gaetz patriarch made the bulk of his money after selling a hospice company he founded in 1983. In 2004, Vitas Healthcare was bought by the Cincinnati plumbing business Roto-Rooter for $406 million. At that time, Don was serving as the superintendent of Florida’s Okaloosa County school district. Don was elected to the Florida state legislature in 2006 where he remained until 2014.

The Gaetz family has made a lot of money in real estate.

Don has real estate properties in both Florida and New York City which have a combined worth of $14.6 million. The House Ethics Committee report also included the cash information for the elder Gaetz which is at least $6.8 million, spread out over several accounts. He also owns stakes in three privately held companies in the senior home care industry. And lest we forget, Don owns stocks in companies like Uber, Raytheon, Coca-Cola, and Eli Lill.