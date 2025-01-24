Cassidy Hutchinson Testified Before the House Jan. 6 Committee — Did She Receive a Pardon? Hutchinson painted a very unflattering picture of President Trump, who she said was aware that the rioters had weapons but did not care. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 24 2025, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On June 28, 2022, Cassidy Hutchinson testified before the House Jan. 6 committee. The former Trump aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was subpoenaed in order to testify about what President Trump and Meadows knew about the attack in the days leading up to it. She also testified about their actions on the day of the Jan. 6 attack.

She painted a very unflattering picture of President Trump, who she said was aware that the rioters had weapons but did not care. "Let them in. Let my people in," Hutchinson recalled him saying. "They can march to the Capitol from here." After President Trump was elected a second time, former President Biden pardoned the members of the Jan. 6 committee. Did he pardon Cassidy Hutchinson? Details to follow.

Did Cassidy Hutchinson get a pardon?

Former President Biden did not pardon Cassidy Hutchinson, who wrote a book about her experience that was published in September 2023. Hutchinson is not very active on her X or Instagram accounts. Her last post to Instagram is from April 2024, when she spoke at her alma mater, Christopher Newton University. Over on X, she was regularly reposting from President Biden's account but hasn't been active since October 2024.

After President Trump took office the second time, he immediately tasked Speaker Mike Johnson with forming a select subcommittee that will investigate the House Jan. 6 committee. According to The Hill, Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) will chair the upcoming select subcommittee. When asked about Hutchinson, Loudermilk said, "It’s also interesting, I think, to look at those [Biden] didn’t pardon."