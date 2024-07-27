Distractify
Well-Known Gospel Music Family Dies in Plane Crash — What Happened?

Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark died in the plane crash alongside their daughter Amber Nelon Kistler on the way to a performance.

Three of the four members of The Nelons, a well-known gospel music group from Atlanta, died in a plane crash on Friday, July 26.

Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, along with their daughter Amber Nelon Kistler, were on the way to a performance when their plane went down in Wyoming.

The fourth member of the family group, Autumn Nelon Streetman, was not on board and shared the news of the death of her father, mother, and sister on Instagram.

"As many of you have heard by now, my father and mother, Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, along with my sister, Amber and brother-in-law, Nathan, as well as our dear friends Melodi Hodges, Larry and Melissa Haynie were involved in a tragic plane crash on Friday," Autumn wrote.

the nelons instagram
Source: Instagram

Jaso, Autumn, Kelly, and Amber of The Nelons.

"Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason’s parents, Dan and Linda Clark. We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days."

What caused the plane crash? Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.

In a statement from Gaither Management Group that Autumn also shared, they revealed that the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident.

"One of the best loved Gospel music families in America, The Nelons were involved in a tragic, fatal plane crash on Friday afternoon on their way to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska," the statement read. "Killed in the crash were Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, Amber and Nathan Kistler and their assistant, Melodi Hodges, along with the pilot, Larry Haynie and his wife, Melissa. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident."

According to the BBC, a spokesman for the NTSB said preliminary reports indicate the aircraft crashed after an "auto-pilot issue."

The Nelons were founded by Rex Nelon, Kelly's father, in 1976. The group has been nominated for several awards including Grammys, Diamond Awards, and Christian Voices Awards.

In 2014, Amber was chosen as Female Vocalist of the Year at the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards.

In one of her final Instagram posts, Amber celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with her husband, Nathan Kistler, who also perished in the crash.

"It seems Iike yesterday I was getting into my dress to walk down the aisle to you. I can’t explain into words exactly what you mean to me, simply because there just aren’t enough," she wrote. "I pray every day that I can be as good to you as you are to me! I’m ready for whatever God brings next!"

Our thoughts are with the Nelon family during this difficul time.

