Richard Jewell Never Lived to See His Name Cleared

If you're a true crime fan, you've probably already added Netflix's new Manhunt: Deadly Games to your watchlist. The anthology follows the infamous bombing of the 1996 Olympic Park in Atlanta and tells the story of the man who was wrongly assumed to be a suspect behind the attack.

Richard Jewell, a former security guard, was initially suspected to be behind the bombing, and spent what he calls "88 days of hell" fending off those who wanted to see him punished for the crime.