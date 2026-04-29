Former World Champion Sprinter Abby Steiner Is Suing Puma Over Career Altering Claims She claims that the brand's shows ended her career. By Distractify Staff Published April 29 2026, 12:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@abby_steiner

It’s common for athletes to sue brands. Over the years, many have attempted to hold brands accountable over intellectual property disputes, contract violations, and NIL agreements. And while many athletes have taken the steps needed to protect themselves, some can find themselves tied up in legal processes for years. However, it’s believed that when career-defining issues are tied to claims, things can move a bit faster.

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In case you’ve been out of the loop, former world champion sprinter Abby Steiner is taking a stand against sportswear brand Puma. Reports reveal that she claims the brand has created shoes that have impacted her career. As such, she has filed a lawsuit.

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What happened to Abby Steiner?

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Abby revealed that she has permanently injured her feet due to a show crafted especially for her by Puma and the Mercedes Formula 1 team. As a result, she says that her career has come to an end.

Abby shared that she began wearing the shoes in September 2022 for training and competition. However, she claims that she developed “severe and permanent injuries resulting in multiple surgeries, rehabilitations, and recovery. ” Unfortunately, the injuries ruined her chance of competing in the Olympics.

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The lawsuit, which was filed in Massachusetts court on April 14, 2026, reveals that the craftsmanship of the shoe impacted the rest of her body due to the stress of running. Additionally, the documents obtained by the outlet state that both Puma and Mercedes were aware that the shoe can cause “bone stress injuries, increase the likelihood of foot injuries, and result in increased strain.”

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Although Puma is the primary maker of the shoe, the Mercedes Formula 1 team is deemed to be liable since they were involved in the design and sale of the shoe.

Puma and the Mercedes 1 Formula team have remained mum.

reports that neither party has appeared with an attorney In light of Abby’s lawsuit, both Puma and the Mercedes 1 Formula team have been silent. In fact, the outlet shares that neither party has made an attorney appearance or filed a response in court.

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Abby is currently seeking damages for emotional and physical injury, loss of revenue from partnerships, medical expenses, and the loss of the full enjoyment of life. The damages amount will be determined at trial. However, there is no news on how much Abby is seeking.

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Abby, a talented sprinter, makes history as the holder of the U.S. indoor records for the 200- and 300-meter races, as well as the NCAA record for the 200-meter sprint. These days, since competitive sprinting is behind her, Abby is also focused on higher education. She is currently enrolled into the University of South Carolina MS in Exercise Science program. Abby is also a newlywed, tying the knot with her husband, Beck ODaniel, on Valentine’s Day 2026.