Matt Kalik Is Suing His Ex-Wife Over Comments She Made About His Body We'll have what she's having. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 7 2026, 2:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you had all the time in the world, you would never guess why NFL star Matt Kalil is making headlines. The former Minnesota Viking comes from a football family. His father, Frank Kalil, played professionally in the now-defunct United States Football League in the early 1980s. Matt and his brother Ryan both went on to play professionally in the NFL. These guys are used to pressure and attention.

Article continues below advertisement

It's safe to say that playing football in front of thousands of people every week can prepare a person for a lot of things. Athletes are incredibly disciplined and dedicated to their sport. There is a certain kind of mindset needed to get to the level Matt and his brother achieved. Despite that, no one could have predicted where Matt would find himself in November 2025 when his first wife threw a crazy pass to the public. What did she say? Here's what we know.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Kalil's first wife has some thoughts about his equipment.

Things took a decidedly inappropriate turn when Sports Illustrated model and influencer Haley Kalil dished about her ex's penis during a stream with Marlon Garcia, per TMZ. She opened up about her divorce, saying their marriage was good apart from one big problem. Haley typed it out on her phone and showed it to Marlon, who was incredulous.

The couple divorced in 2022. Prior to that, Haley said they tried everything to solve their sizable problem. According to the model, Matt's private parts resemble two or three Coke cans stacked on top of each other. They looked into therapy, reached out to doctors, and even wondered if liposuction was an option. "That’s why it’s kinda funny," she said. "It’s like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself."

Article continues below advertisement

After her comments went viral, Haley told TMZ she cares deeply about respecting Matt's privacy. "It's unfortunate that only one fragment is being amplified, because it doesn't capture the full story of how meaningful things were to me," said Haley. "I hope that our hour-and-a-half-long conversation reflects more than a funny soundbite." Matt didn't find the humor and is now suing his ex-wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about the lawsuit filed against Matt Kalil's ex-wife.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Matt is suing Haley for invasion of privacy, claiming her remarks subjected him to "unwanted attention and invasive commentary from the public." The lawsuit says Matt's current wife has received countless messages that have grown "increasingly frequent, disturbing, and alarming in nature over time."

The lawsuit states that Haley has received "substantial financial benefit, increased viewership, increased engagement, and monetization through various social media platforms and media coverage," due to the comments she made. Haley allegedly profited off of sharing "highly intimate and private facts regarding Plaintiff's physical person and sexual life"