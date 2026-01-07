John Harbaugh Fired After 18 Years With the Ravens — What Happened? "Today I informed John that he has been relieved of his duties." — Steve Bisciotti By Jennifer Farrington Updated Jan. 7 2026, 12:10 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

The year 2026 didn’t quite start out as John Harbaugh expected. Instead of preparing plays for the Super Bowl or planning how to improve for the next season, it marked the end of his lengthy career with the Baltimore Ravens, 18 years to be exact. Harbaugh was the second-longest tenured coach in the NFL (Mike Tomlin holds the No. 1 spot), having joined the Ravens as head coach in 2008.

But on Jan. 6, 2026, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti shared a statement via the team’s official website, announcing, “Today I informed John that he has been relieved of his duties.” Given his tenure and status in the league, you’re probably wondering why the Ravens fired Harbaugh. Here’s the reason.

Why did the Ravens fire John Harbaugh?

John Harbaugh was fired from the Ravens just two days after the team lost their chance to compete in the 2026 playoffs and potentially make it to the Super Bowl. The Ravens fell short during the Jan. 4, 2026, game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, losing 26-24 in a matchup that essentially decided their fate. With that loss, the season came to an end for the Ravens, shifting their focus from the Super Bowl to preparing for the 2026 season.

In a statement to the public, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti shared, “This was an incredibly difficult decision, given the tremendous 18 years we have spent together and the profound respect I have for John as a coach and, most importantly, as a great man of integrity.” He also called Harbaugh’s career a “hall of fame coaching career” and praised him for having “delivered a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore and served as a steadfast pillar of humility and leadership.”

Bisciotti added, “He and his family have deeply embedded themselves in this community. For these profound contributions, on and off the field, we should all be forever grateful.” At the same time, Bisciotti noted, “Our goal has always been and will always be to win championships.”

While not every season can be a win, the Ravens' failing to make it to the playoffs for the 2024-2025 season may not be the only reason Harbaugh was fired. His performance and that of the team in recent seasons might have also contributed to the decision.

According to ESPN, Harbaugh didn’t quite deliver as fans expected when Lamar Jackson was the quarterback, and the disappointment continued to grow throughout his final season. The outlet reported that during the Oct. 5, 2025, game against the Houston Texans, Harbaugh was even booed while exiting the field.

Thank you, Coach Harbaugh, for 18 tremendous years. pic.twitter.com/BB7dPHihIK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 6, 2026

While Harbaugh was clearly disappointed by the news, he kept his statement alongside Bisciotti’s positive, saying, “Well, I was hoping for a different kind of message on my last day here someday, but that day has come today. It comes with disappointment certainly, but more with GRATITUDE & APPRECIATION.”

So, what’s next for John Harbaugh after his time with the Ravens?