Bram Kohlhausen Suffered a Terrible Accident — Where Is He Now? The promise of the athlete's potential NFL career went sideways due to this tragedy. By Diego Peralta Published Jan. 1 2026, 12:15 p.m. ET

Every college football star dreams of making it to the NFL. Fate had different plans for Bram Kohlhausen. His trajectory as a professional football player never really got the chance to take off.

What happened to Bram? Here's what we know about the devastating accident that forced the college football player to look for a different path. Bram's journey has caught the attention of many people due to its resilient nature. In the world of sports, there are some things more important than winning a trophy.

What happened to Bram Kohlhausen?

According to a report by The Houston Chronicle, Bram was hospitalized with serious injuries in 2023. It was later revealed that the player fell from an estimated altitude between 70 and 80 feet, with his injuries deemed as life-threatening during the immediate aftermath of the event. The report from Forth Worth Star-Telegram revealed the nature of the story. Bram fell from a helicopter, devastatingly hurting his legs in the process.

Violent injuries lead to harsh decisions. Both of Bram's legs had to be amputated because of what happened, leaving the athlete without the ability to walk freely. What started as a promising football career ended up as a tragedy. Bram played for the TCU Horned Frogs before the accident. The young man played for three different teams over the course of his career as a quarterback.

The weight of the tragedy hangs over Bram's life to this day. Without the ability to walk, the athlete was forced to battle the toughest challenge of his life. No one imagined Bram's dream would come to an end like this.

Bram begins a new chapter in his life.

The situation continues to develop, years after Bram fell off the helicopter. Through his official social media accounts, the former quarterback let the world know that he was given prosthetics after the surgery, leading Nike to develop sneakers designed specifically for his team (via Women's Wear Daily). The moment could be very meaningful for Bram. While he didn't get to sign any major sponsorship deals as a professional football player, his journey could inspire a lot of people.

Tobie Hatfield is the senior director of athlete innovation at Nike. He was the one responsible for turning Bram's Air Jordan 1 Low Golf from a concept into a reality. The final design adapts to the quarterback's prosthetics, allowing him to move comfortably. Bram remains fond of sports. Golf has welcomed the athlete, now that he isn't able to run on the football field. Bram's passion and desire to win remain more alive than ever before.