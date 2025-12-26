Philip Rivers Married His High School Sweetheart — Now They Have a Huge, Beautiful Family "My wife has been my biggest fan the whole time I played, and she’s nervous about the physical aspect of it." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 26 2025, 12:08 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @NFL on ESPN

For several years, it seemed as though former Indianapolis Colts star quarterback Philip Rivers had retired to the quiet life of being a husband, father, and high school football coach. He gushed in interviews about the joy he found in his post-NFL life, and seemed to have settled into a beautiful new routine. That is, until he announced in December 2025 that he was coming back to the NFL.

Philip's decision to return to the Colts comes as a surprise to many, leaving them curious about what it would look like for the father-of-many to start his career over again at age 44. This will also impact his wife and kids, who are used to having him home a lot. Here's what we know about that wife and the large and beautiful pack of kids they share.

Here's what we know about Philip Rivers's wife, Tiffany.

Philip has been married to his wife, Tiffany Rivers, for a long time. According to People, they first met when they attended the same middle school in Alabama. In a 2016 interview with The Chastity Project, Philip recalls spotting Tiffany at a ballgame when they were young, adding, "I remember telling my mom, ‘Hey Mom, see that girl over there, she’s a good girl.’ And she was centered on faith and Christ. She had those values that I was looking for.”

They tied the knot in 2001, when he was 19, and she was 18. Philip told The Christian Post that they waited until they were married to have sex, explaining, "Remaining pure, being chaste, was very important to us. Obviously, there wouldn’t be many other reasons to get married at that point. I didn’t have a penny to my name.”

Tiffany is a philanthropist and a swimwear designer, and she likes to raise money for charitable causes in her free time, which she doesn't have a lot of, thanks to their very large family.

Philip Rivers and his wife Tiffany share 10 kids.

Philip and Tiffany have a beautiful house filled with their 10 children. According to People, their family consists of daughters Halle, Caroline, Grace, Sarah, Rebecca, Clare, and Anna, along with three sons: Gunner, River, and the newest addition to the Rivers family, Andrew.

Philip's chance to return to the NFL has been one that will impact their family in many ways. Not only will the children have to get used to dad being gone, but Tiffany will have to adjust to her partner traveling again. And, more than that, they will have to adjust to the impact on his physical health, which can be significant. In a press conference discussing his return, Philip mused, "My wife has been my biggest fan the whole time I played, and she’s nervous about the physical aspect of it, as you expect any wife to" (excerpt per Yahoo Sports).

