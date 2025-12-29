Tom Brady Is Still Sporting Just One Glove Even Though He No Longer Plays in the NFL "Does Tom Brady think he's playing? Why is he wearing one glove in the booth?" By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 29 2025, 12:44 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When Tom Brady played for the NFL, one thing he became known for was wearing just one glove out on the field. And, as a player, that's fine, for the most part. But as a commentator, why does Tom Brady wear one glove as he discusses games and gives his thoughts on each play? In this format, at least to some sports fans, it seems pointless.

In 2023, Tom retired for good from the NFL following decades as a quarterback. The first time he announced his retirement was in 2022; he famously came out of that short-lived retirement stint in order to play one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The following year, he finally left the game as a player, but he still serves as a commentator. So the whole one-glove thing has lots of NFL fans scratching their heads.

Why did Tom Brady wear one glove?

As a player, Tom wore one glove as a quarterback on one of his hands. This was likely so his hand could maintain a better grip on the ball, per ESPN. If he played a game in a warmer month or climate, then he might have worn just one glove to maintain hat stickiness without overheating both hands, especially if he only needed one strong hand to grip the ball.

As far as Tom wearing one glove as a sports commentator, though, that's a little less clear to some sports fans. Clips of Tom wearing one single black glove made their way across social media after the Dec. 28, 2025, game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills on Fox. ESPN reporter Jenna Laine posted on X (formerly Twitter) to suggest that Tom's single glove was so he could use the provided tablet to follow the game in the booth.

Does Tom Brady think he’s playing? Why is he wearing one glove in the booth? 😂 pic.twitter.com/qzfLbVoih0 — Jeff (@jeffmcg88) December 28, 2025

"Has Tom done a 'one glove in the booth' thing before?" She wrote. "I apologize if this is not new … is it so he can better utilize a tablet with his right hand? Who wore the one glove better?" She then shared photos of both Tom and Michael Jackson, with the latter wearing his iconic white jeweled glove.

Elsewhere on X, a user joked that the one glove was "giving O.J." in reference to the infamous O.J. Simpson trial, which featured Isotoner gloves found at the scene of the murder of his ex-wife. Another posted, "Hey @TomBrady, wear two gloves like a normal person. You are not playing golf."

Why is Tom Brady in the booth with one glove? pic.twitter.com/hcSX0hcCSp — Jeremy Mauss (@JeremyMauss) December 28, 2025

Tom Brady often wore one glove while playing until he finally retired.

Tom played 23 seasons in the NFL, according to ESPN, before he finally left the game for good. It's not the most seasons for a football player to remain active in, but Tom's stats for longevity are in the top 10 overall in the NFL.