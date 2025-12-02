Tom Brady Is Super Supportive of His Niece, Maya Brady’s Rising Sports Career The Gen Z Brady was drafted into a professional softball league in 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 2 2025, 3:59 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mayabrady_

In 2000, Tom Brady received a sixth-round draft pick into the NFL Draft. The decision began his 20-year career as the New England Patriots' star quarterback, a position that marked some of the greatest highlights of his professional football career.

Now that he has officially retired from the NFL after a brief return to the league from 2020 until 2023, Tom is ready to pass his celebrated torch down to his softball champion niece, though she doesn't need much help. The younger athletic Brady is making strides within the sports industry in her own right. Here's the rundown on Tom Brady's niece.

Who is Tom Brady's niece, Maya Brady?

Tom's niece, Maya Brady, was born in 2001 to her parents Maureen Brady and Brian Timmons. Maya's mother, Maureen, is Tom's sister. Her mother is an athlete who also played softball in college. "It's a super special kind of parallel that we have, and we love to talk softball," Maya said of her mom, according to her interview with Hurrdat Sports. "We probably talk softball probably more than regular conversation, and it's just a special topic for us to both kind of touch on and have experiences on."

Tom's niece has been playing softball for most of her life and is known for defensive moves during the game. According to her Instagram, she's also an influencer who has partnered with brands like Sprout snacks and T-Mobile. Additionally, Maya's personal life seems to be on an upswing, as she and her boyfriend, USC football player Kyle Ford, celebrated their first dating anniversary in April 2025.

"One year of loving you," Kyle wrote in an adorable post to his girlfriend. "I fall in love with you more every single day. I love you my best friend and partner all in one."

Maya Brady acheived something her NFL Hall of Famer uncle couldn't.

In December 2025, Maya was selected No. 1 overall by the Oklahoma City Spark in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League expansion draft. According to MLB, the achievement came after her stellar college softball career at UCLA, where she had a record-setting softball career at UCLA.

The shortstop/outfielder was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2023 and '24, won the Pac-12 batting title by hitting .456 in 2023, was a two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Finalist (2023-24), a three-time NFCA First Team All-American (2021, '23, '24), a four-time All-Pac-12 honoree and the 2020 Softball America Freshman of the Year, just to name some of her numerous accolades.