Inside Former Ravens Coach John Harbaugh's Net Worth and His Long Career in the NFL John Harbaugh and his brother are both NFL coaches for different teams. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 7 2026, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: CBS Sports

Former Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh spent more than 10 years coaching football at the college level before he made the leap to the NFL. And now, after more than 30 years as a professional coach in some capacity, it's hard not to wonder what John Harbaugh's net worth is. He led the Ravens for 18 seasons before he was let go in 2026. However, given his long career with football, his fans expected him to land on his feet immediately afterward with another NFL team.

John also played football when he was in college, though he didn't seem to have any plans to play professionally. Instead, like his father before him, and like his younger brother, he pursued coaching. First, it was as a volunteer coach for a college team, per The Westerner at Western Michigan University. Later, he landed a job as a head coach at a college level, and eventually, he made it to the NFL.

John Harbaugh's net worth is pretty impressive.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, John's net worth is $50 million. Given his decades-long career in coaching, though, that shouldn't be a huge surprise. When he was with the Ravens, his salary for that position alone was impressive. Sportico reported that John was paid $17 million annually when he was the Ravens' head coach. When he was let go from that position, he had one year left on his contract with the Ravens.

Outside of coaching for the NFL, John founded the Harbaugh Coaching Academy. The organization is dedicated to providing support to coaches, parents, and teachers so students can meet their potential. Per its website, the Harbaugh Coaching Academy offers "expert-backed content, advice, experiences, stories, motivation, and techniques, along with bringing people together in a community of dedicated leaders."

In 1991, John married his wife, Ingrid Harbaugh. Per Athlon Sports, the couple met at Michigan University when John was a graduate assistant. He was asked to fix a broken copy machine when he and Ingrid first saw each other. Six years later, they were married. They share one child, a daughter, Alison Harbaugh.

In the first 45 minutes after John Harbaugh was fired this afternoon, his agent Bryan Harlan said he received calls from seven NFL teams expressing interest in his client.



There currently are seven NFL head coach openings, including Baltimore’s. pic.twitter.com/ey5vYsLcrZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2026

John Harbaugh's brother is also an NFL coach.