Chargers Coach Jim Harbaugh Had to Leave the Field in the Middle of a Game

The Chargers coach said that he was now 2-0 while having heart problems during a game.

The Los Angeles Chargers are now 3-2 after defeating the Denver Broncos on Oct. 13, but there was some question about whether their head coach would be around to celebrate the victory. Jim Harbaugh had to return to the locker room shortly after kickoff in the game after what the team described as an "illness."

Given that Jim left the field in the middle of the game, and was then listed as questionable to return, many wanted to know what health complications he might have experienced. Here's what we know about the coach's health status.

What is up with Jim Harbuagh's health?

Jim returned to the sideline shortly after leaving the game, and his coaching was a crucial part of their victory over the Broncos. Following the game, Jim explained to the media that he had suffered a heart flutter during the game, returned to the locker room to receive treatment, and was then set to return. In the press conference, Jim also noted that he was now 2-0 while experiencing arrhythmia.

Jim offered more details, saying that he had experienced an atrial flutter that can cause your heart to beat between 250 and 350 times a minute. He also reminded the press that he had experienced a similar arrhythmia during a 2012 Monday Night Football game while he was coaching the San Francisco 49ers. During that game, Colin Kaepernick got his first career start in place of an injured Alex Smith and led the team to a 32-7 win over the Bears.

It seems clear, then, that this is a health condition that Jim is very much aware of and takes proactive steps to address whenever possible. Sometimes it simply happens to flare up in the middle of a game, and while that's inconvenient, Jim doesn't seem to let it affect the team or the way he coaches. It's rare for a coach to leave a game with a health problem, but for Jim, it is not the first time it's happened.

Jim Harbaugh said he has atrial flutter, a type of arrhythmia that causes the upper chambers of the heart to beat 250 to 350 times per minute. A flare up today is what caused him to leave the game. pic.twitter.com/YiGDPab4d3 — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) October 13, 2024

Jim's brother John was pulled out of his press conference over the incident.

Jim's brother John, who has long been the coach of the Baltimore Ravens, was pulled from his press conference following the team's win over the Washington Commanders because his brother had experienced arrhythmia. “I gotta take coach. Zay, come up,” an employee said, cutting the press conference short.

John initially looked confused, as did Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers. The employee then offered a little more detail on what had happened. “Guys, I’m sorry. So just to let you know, Jim Harbaugh just went into the medical tent at his game. So, wanted to get John to let him be able to make a call and find out what’s going on. So I apologize about that," he said.