Justin Tucker Is Facing Serious Allegations, but His Football Career Isn't Necessarily Over

The Baltimore Ravens are not without their controversial players, the most famous of which is Ray Lewis. Back in 2000, Lewis was celebrating a Super Bowl win after defeating the Titans when two men were fatally stabbed by members of the linebacker's entourage. Lewis was only four years into his NFL career when he went from the field to a courtroom. He and two others were charged with murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault.

Lewis pled guilty to obstruction of justice and testified against his two friends. He received probation and a fine. The linebacker played for the Ravens until his retirement in 2013. More than a decade later, a kicker for the Ravens who started the year before Lewis retired is facing serious allegations of his own that led to his suspension. Why was Justin Tucker suspended? Here's what we know.

Why was Justin Tucker suspended?

The NFL suspended Tucker for the first 10 games of the 2025-26 season, citing a violation of their personal conduct policy. Tucker has been accused by 16 massage therapists from eight Baltimore-area establishments of inappropriate sexual behavior, reports The Baltimore Banner. Two spas told the outlet that Tucker's behavior was so "egregious" he has been banned from the establishments.

Tucker allegedly exposed himself repeatedly, brushed two massage therapists with his exposed penis, and left what appeared to be ejaculate on the massage table. Each of Tucker's accusers came forward with similar allegations. The incidents reportedly occurred between 2012 and 2016. The Ravens released Tucker in May 2025, but stated did not reference the allegations against him. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement that it was a "football decision."

Justin Tucker denies all allegations against him.

Tucker hired Thomas A. Clare and Steven J. Harrison of the firm Clare Locke, a law firm that specializes in high profile defamation cases. "Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described," they said in a letter to The Banner.

In a post to X dated Jan. 30, 2025, Tucker denied the allegations against him in a screenshot of a letter. According to Tucker, he has never acted inappropriately towards a massage therapist and has never been on the receiving end of a complaint about his behavior. He goes on to say that The Baltimore Banner took "innocuous" or "ambiguous" interactions out of proportion and "presents vague insinuations" as fact. "This is desperate tabloid fodder," said Tucker.