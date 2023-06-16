Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, Dies at 28 — What Was His Cause of Death? In June 2023, several reports announced that Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL star Ray Lewis, has died at the age of 28. What was his cause of death? By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 16 2023, Published 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @ray_ray1k

Ray Lewis III, the oldest son of Baltimore Ravens legend and Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, has sadly passed away. His younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, confirmed his death via social media. He was 28 years old.

What happened? Here's what we know about Ray Lewis III's cause of death.

What was Ray Lewis III's cause of death?

At the time of writing, Ray Lewis III's cause of death hasn't been made public. He was only 28 years old, having just celebrated his birthday on Monday, June 5.

Many shared touching tributes to Ray III, including his younger brother, Rahsaan: "Really can't believe I'm evening typing this, but RIP big brother," he wrote in an emotional Instagram post. "A true angel. I pray you're at peace now because I know how much you [were] really hurting."

"I don't, and I won't ever have the words, man, 'cause this pain right here..." he said. "I love you, I love you, I love you. "Your niece [is going to] miss you, but she will hear about you over and over. Just watch over us all, big bruh, be our guardian. I promise I'll make you smile and proud."

The late athlete's sister, Diaymon Lewis, also honored Ray III via social media. "Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart," she posted to her Instagram Story. "You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby. and I'm glad you're at peace. Fly high, baby."

Ray III was a standout running back at Lake Mary Prep in Florida, later following in his father's footsteps and joining the Miami Hurricanes football team at the University of Miami.

He transferred to Coastal Carolina University in 2015, but his collegiate career came to a halt when he was dismissed from the football team and university after being indicted by a South Carolina grand jury on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual assault. After a lengthy investigation, the charges were eventually dropped.