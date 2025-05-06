Justin Tucker Accuser Criticizes Ravens for Hiding "Real Reason" Behind His Release On Monday, May 5, 2025, the Baltimore Ravens released veteran kicker Justin Tucker. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 6 2025, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual misconduct On Monday, May 5, 2025, the Baltimore Ravens released veteran kicker Justin Tucker. A Super Bowl champion and one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, he had been a cornerstone of the Ravens organization since joining the 2012 season.

The move came suddenly, with Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta referring to it only as a "football decision." What does that even mean?! Why did Justin Tucker get released from the Ravens? Here's everything you need to know so far.

Why did Justin Tucker get released by the Ravens?

Although the Baltimore Ravens have not officially confirmed the reason behind Justin Tucker's release, it is likely connected to an ongoing NFL investigation into allegations of improper conduct during massage therapy sessions.

Before we delve into the details of the disturbing allegations, here is the full statement issued by Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: "Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances."

"Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker," he said. "Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience, and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade." Eric added, "We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives."

Justin Tucker has been accused of sexually inappropriate conduct.

In January 2025, The Baltimore Banner published a report featuring first-hand accounts from six massage therapists who accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior during sessions that took place between 2012 and 2016. The therapists alleged that Tucker intentionally exposed himself, made unwanted physical contact by brushing his genitals against them, and, in three separate incidents, left bodily fluids on the massage table.

Several of the therapists told the outlet that his conduct caused them to end sessions early or refuse to treat him in the future. Two spas reportedly went so far as to ban him from returning.

Tucker has since denied any wrongdoing. Through his attorneys, he directed The Baltimore Banner to more than a dozen massage therapists he had worked with over the years. Of the 11 contacted by the publication, four responded, all of whom described positive, professional experiences with Tucker. One therapist even provided emails indicating that a spa he was allegedly banned from invited him back for additional appointments.

Despite that, an additional 10 massage therapists — 16 total — later came forward with similar allegations. One of them claimed that Tucker stroked her inner thigh during a session and, like others, alleged he left bodily fluids on the massage table.

Both the Baltimore Ravens and the NFL released separate statements acknowledging the allegations. The NFL confirmed it would be reviewing the matter. In February 2025, Tucker issued a second public statement reiterating his denial of the allegations. However, he also expressed regret to "anyone I have worked with" who felt he had not treated them with professionalism or respect.

One of Tucker's accusers criticized the Ravens' handling of Tucker's release.

In response to Tucker's release, one of the massage therapists who accused the veteran NFL player of misconduct spoke with The Baltimore Banner, sharply criticizing the Ravens for not publicly acknowledging "the real reason they are releasing him." "Apparently, they are cowards as well," she stated.

She expressed concern that Tucker might avoid accountability altogether, either by quietly retiring or being signed by another team: "I just hate thinking that he's just going to retire or get picked up, and all of this is just going to blow over," she said. The massage therapist added that she had hoped Tucker would "admit what he did to all of us, but he won't because he's a coward." She continued, "I find Justin's responses to all of this to be completely abhorrent."