Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Some Fans Noticed That Jim Harbaugh Appeared to Be Limping During Sunday's Game Harbaugh's limp doesn't appear to have any single explanation. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 9 2024, 10:35 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@BoltCentral

Throughout his football career, Jim Harbaugh has found a great deal of success. The former quarterback is now a hugely successful coach, and even after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion on Dec. 8, many still admire what he's done as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Article continues below advertisement

During the game against the Chiefs, though, many noticed what appeared to be a limp that Jim was sporting, and wondered how he got it. Here's what we know about Jim's limp and how it happened.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Jim Harbaugh limping?

There's no clear answer to why the Chargers coach is limping. Because his job does not require him to do much running, many aren't all that concerned about the limp. It wasn't addressed in any press conferences, and many have speculated that it is a result of his years playing football. He might have sustained injuries that led to a limp later in life. We know that he has had both of his hips and a knee replaced.

What's clear, then, is that Jim's limp is the result of old injuries from when he was a player, although it's possible that something reinflamed it more recently. What seems likely, though, is that Jim will have some sort of limp for the rest of his life, which is the unfortunate price that he plays for his decades of playing football at the collegiate and professional levels.

Article continues below advertisement

Jim Harbaugh has had other health issues this season.

Although the limp may have looked worrying during the Dec. 8 game against the Chiefs, it's not the scariest health moment for the Chargers head coach this season. During a game against the Broncos in October, Jim had to leave the field altogether after he experienced health complications. After that game, Jim explained that he had experienced a heart flutter during the game, and had returned to the locker room to receive treatment.

Why is Jim harbaugh limping — herbert disciple (@jstinherbertlvr) October 22, 2024 Source: Twitter/@jstinherbertlvr

Article continues below advertisement

Jim has suffered from arrhythmia for years, and experienced a similar issue during a 2012 Monday Night Football game while he was the coach of the San Francisco 49ers. The condition causes Jim's heart to beat incredibly rapidly, sometimes between 250 and 350 times a minute. It's clearly an ongoing condition that he manages, and it sometimes happens to be the case that he is coaching a game when he experiences the symptoms.

While the heart flutter can lead to Jim leaving in the middle of games, his limp has never led to anything quite that extreme. At the age of 60, Jim's body is clearly starting to show some of the signs of wear and tear that many bodies his age do. Of course, those signs are more extreme because he spent the early part of his life getting tackled on a regular basis.