Travis Kelce Sparks Rumors of Retirement Amid Questions of Return for Another Season There was a short blurb during a podcast where Travis may have given away his future plans.

For 13 seasons, NFL frontrunner Travis Kelce has been the famed tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He may be best known in some circles for his engagement to pop star Taylor Swift, but his sports career is of significant consequence. Is that sports career coming to an end just as his private life takes off?

Rumors have begun circulating that Travis plans to retire at the end of the current season, and there are a few comments that he's made which give the rumors some substance. Here's what we know about the question about whether or not he is retiring, and why some fans believe he's dropped a hint without clearly stating his plans.



Is Travis Kelce retiring?

He's been a staple in the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013, making a name for himself as one of the team's most charismatic players, not to mention talented in his role as a tight end, but are Travis Kelce's days in the Kansas City sun nearly over? Rumors suggest it might be so.

As players begin to contemplate their future with the 2025 season coming to a close, Travis has to weigh some big decisions. With his engagement to now-fiancée Taylor making headlines in 2025, it's clear that his life is headed in a different direction than it was the last time he decided to sign on with the Chiefs. The fact that he hasn't committed to another year has given ample wings to rumors that he might be retiring.

However, Travis hasn't confirmed anything. Anything is possible, and it's hard to rule out the potential for his retirement. Yet fans believe he dropped a major hint during a podcast that could give some clarity as to his plans for the future.

One interview may give a hint as to his plans for the future.

In an episode of New Heights, the podcast Travis shares with his brother Jason Kelce, the two were discussing the catastrophic knee injury suffered by fellow Chiefs star player Patrick Mahomes. Patrick sustained the injury during a powerful fourth-quarter drive against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15.

It was during this discussion that Travis may have dropped a major hint. He said Patrick is "gonna make sure he comes back stronger than ever. Hopefully the Chiefs can get him back as soon as possible.” Fans were immediately struck by the fact that he said "the Chiefs," rather than "we."

