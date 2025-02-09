Taylor Swift Chose Kamala Over Trump, But Does Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce Support Him? "I forgot that [Donald Trump] publicly posted he hates Taylor, which just makes this 1000000x more worse. Taylor, I’m so sorry." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 8 2025, 7:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce never publicly endorsed Donald Trump or Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election, leaving fans to speculate about his political stance. However, his girlfriend, the Taylor Swift, made her position clear in a Sept. 2, 2024, Instagram post, writing, "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Article continues below advertisement

While Travis has mostly kept his political views private, a comment he made about Trump in February 2025, just days before Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, sparked major backlash. And the group he upset? The Swifties, who are not the kind of fan base you want to be on the wrong side of. Here’s what Travis said and what it might reveal about his stance on Trump.

Is Travis Kelce a Trump supporter?

Source: Mega

Travis Kelce may not be a full-blown Trump supporter, but he did show some support for the 47th president upon learning that Trump would be attending Super Bowl LIX. During a press conference, Travis shared his thoughts on the news, saying, "It's awesome... It's a great honor. No matter who the president is, I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life. And having the president there, you know, it's the best country in the world. So, that'd be pretty cool."

Article continues below advertisement

His teammate Patrick Mahomes echoed a similar sentiment, adding that it’s "always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president."

Article continues below advertisement

Unsurprisingly, Travis’s comments didn’t sit well with those who opposed Trump, with many Swifties and critics quick to voice their disapproval. However, based on his response, it seems he wasn’t necessarily endorsing Trump — just acknowledging the significance of having a U.S. president in attendance at the biggest game of his career.

Regardless, fans didn't like and instead, praised Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts for taking a more neutral stance, simply saying, "He's welcome to do what he wants."

Article continues below advertisement

It seems Travis was trying to be respectful toward the presidency as a whole rather than Trump specifically. A TikTok user pointed this out under a clip of Travis's commentary, writing, "He says "no matter who the president is," he's talking about the position, not Trump, trying to keep it classy." That comment racked up over 35,000 likes, proving that plenty of people are seeing it from that perspective.

A reminder to people that this is also Travis Kelce, and that he's made clear that above all else, he respects the office of the President of the United States, regardless of his personal feelings about the individual President or his personal political beliefs (which lean left). pic.twitter.com/4T2DZkDQew — Joe McBob (@MrJoeMcBob) February 5, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Swifties aren’t happy with Travis Kelce for saying it’s a "great honor" for Trump to attend Super Bowl LIX.

Let’s just say Travis’s comment — whether made out of sheer respect for the president or not — isn’t sitting well with Taylor’s supporters. And for good reason.

In September 2024, after Taylor endorsed Kamala, Trump took to Truth Social to post, "I hate Taylor Swift!" So, when Travis reacted positively to Trump attending the Super Bowl, many folks were baffled.

Article continues below advertisement

If my boyfriend said this after somebody literally told the whole world they HATED ME I’m leaving him — Sarah (@Shesavirgotho) February 6, 2025