Vikings Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Shares Racist DMs He Received From "Fan" "Keep football, football. That's not even the worst I've seen." By Niko Mann Published Oct. 21 2025, 2:12 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @isaiahrodgers

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers received vile, racist DMs from a disgruntled football fan following the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 19, 2025, and he shared screenshots of the conversation on X the following day.

His team lost the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 28-22, per ESPN, which prompted a wayward fan to message Isaiah with the n-word and compare him to Adolf Hitler following the loss.

Isaiah Rodgers shares the racist DMs he received from a "fan."

Isaiah called out a racist football fan in an X post for their racist rhetoric when things don't go their way. He also shared the racist DMs in his Instagram Stories. "Racism is real," he wrote. "Keep football, football. That's not even the worst I've seen. Stay solid or stay silent. 'F A N S' Fake Applause, No Support Or Faithful And Never Switching. Pick a side and stay on it!" He followed up the post with another post that read, "Some of the most racist comments I ever seen or read since I entered the league."

The racist DMs were also shared on social media by Eagles Nation, and they are vile. The DMs were sent in multiple texts, and they read, "u f--king suck. Just lock in. f--king 3rd down. u know its a pass and u just gave the eagles the win. good s--t f--k face. f--king (n-word). Keep that same energy. Worse [then] Hitler. Should of never picked u up. worthless piece of s--t."

Isaiah responded to the messages with a curt, "F--k you!" He also replied, "Don't delete your messages." The fan later apologized and said they never should have done it, but the damage was done. One fan who weighed in said Isaiah spared the fan by not sharing their username or handle. "Man, Rodgers spared him for not showing his username. Otherwise, he woulda been lonngggg gone from social media." "Called bro a N then said my bad bro," added another fan. "You can’t make this s--t up."

The Minnesota Vikings posted a statement on X condemning the racist fan while calling their behavior "ignorant." "We are disgusted by the racial slurs directed at Isaiah Rodgers following yesterday's game," read the statement. "As we have said previously, there simply is no room for racist words or actions in sports or society. We support Isaiah and all players who, unfortunately, experience this type of ignorant and prejudicial behavior far too often, and we ask our fans to continue to fight to eliminate racism."

We are disgusted by the racial slurs directed at Isaiah Rodgers following yesterday’s game. pic.twitter.com/uO1j65SN3w — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 20, 2025