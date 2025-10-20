Is Arizona Cardinals Star Kyler Murray Dating Anyone? Inside the NFL Quarterback’s Love Life Let’s uncover the specifics of Kyler Murray’s current romantic life. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 20 2025, 4:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram: @k1

In the world of sports, athletes receive just as much media coverage for their relationships as they do for their prowess during games. Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray has been a team standout, but many fans also want to know the details of his personal life.

Wondering if the NFL star is single or currently in a relationship? Let’s uncover the specifics of Kyler’s current romantic life.

Is Kyler Murray dating anyone?

In short, the answer is complicated. Choosing to center his focus on his performance on the football field, Kyler has kept things decidedly private regarding his personal life — but that hasn’t stopped him from being publicly linked to a few women. Per AZ Central, in April 2024 Kyler relationship status became the topic of conversation when he appeared to be on a date at UFC 300 with MMA fighter Valentina Shevchenko.

In a photo of the two next to each other at the event, Kyler posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, about their attendance. “My date is whooping any of yall’s ass,” he captioned the photo at the time. As of now, there was no further confirmation about whether the pair were or are dating.

In 2021, Kyler also sparked acting rumors when he was assumed to be dating Morgan LeMasters, who attended his high school and posted a photo of them on Instagram, according to Pro Football Network. Following intense speculation from fans and the media about the pair, Morgan made her Instagram account private.

In October 2025, Kyler was sidelined by the Cardinals due to injury.

After injuring his foot during a loss against the Tennessee Titans, Kyler missed two straight home games, but he and the team were granted a bit of good news regarding when he is expected to return to the field. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kyler should be ready to go following the Cardinals’ bye week.

“Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is expected to return to play after Arizona’s bye week for its Monday night Nov. 3 game at Dallas, per sources,” Adam wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Murray is expected to miss his second straight game Sunday due to a foot injury, thrusting Jacoby Brissett into the starting role vs. the Packers, per source.” With an already shaky start to the season, Kyler’s absence puts Jacoby Brisset in for backup. However, Cardinals fans are increasingly concerned about the team’s stats so far this season.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Kyler shared his optimism for the Cardinals success after missing the playoffs for three years straight.

"At the end of the day, I've had some success, but as a unit, in totality, I think the ultimate goal for us is to win the Super Bowl, and we haven't done that yet, and I haven't done enough," Kyler said, per NFL.com. "I'm looking forward to this next season. I think, as an organization, we're on the up and up, and I'm looking forward to it."